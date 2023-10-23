allahabad.htdesk@hindustantimes.com Prayagraj cops on alert over polls in neighbouring MP (File photo)

Due to November 17 assembly polls in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh (MP), the Prayagraj cops, in coordination with their counterparts from MP, are working to identify wanted criminals who may be hiding in the region and could be a threat to peaceful polls.

A meeting of officials of districts on both sides of the border was held last week for better cooperation between cops of both states, police officials said.

Police officials informed that checkposts and barricades have been installed at many places especially at the entry and exit points on Rewa Road highway and other routes to Madhya Pradesh. Cops are checking vehicles and are also questioning suspects.

An eye is being kept on bootleggers and illegal liquor smugglers who may attempt to supply illegal liquor to Madhya Pradesh, officials said. Liquor is often used to influence voters during the polls and over the last few days, police have made some arrests in this connection, officials said.

They said a meeting of senior officials of Prayagraj and those from bordering districts of Madhya Pradesh was held last week to exchange information on such criminals and antisocial elements who may pose a threat to peaceful polls. The list is now provided to cops on bordering police stations in Prayagraj. “Elements hiding in remote villages are being identified and traced,” a police official said.

DCP trans-Yamuna Abhinav Tyagi said: “Not just highways and main roads in MP, we are also carrying out checking drives on rocky terrain and other alternative routes to the neighboring state to ensure that suspects are not able to take refuge in border areas. Patrolling has been increased on both sides of the borders.”

