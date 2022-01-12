Prayagraj: Farmers protest non-procurement of paddy

PRAYAGRAJ: Farmers of Shankargarh, protesting under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) against non-procurement of their produce (paddy), were stopped near the grain procurement centre at Surval Sahni in trans-Yamuna area of the district on Tuesday. They were trying to move towards the Collectorate for a peaceful protest.

The farmers led by BKU leader Anuj Singh have been staging protest at the purchase centre for last many days. They claimed that their produce was not being purchased at the centre. On Monday, they also staged a demonstration against the district administration. On Tuesday, farmers on several tractors left the purchase centre at Surval Sahni left for the Collectorate. However, police stopped them.