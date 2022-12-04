Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj: Gang of burglars busted, six held

Prayagraj: Gang of burglars busted, six held

Published on Dec 04, 2022 11:54 PM IST

The accused confessed to having committed a burglary at the locked house of retired army man Shashibhushan Mishra in Ganga Vihar Colony.

The gang members informed that they used to carry out a recce of the locked houses before committing thefts in the night. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Dhumanganj police of Prayagraj on Sunday busted a gang of burglars and arrested six of its members with cash, valuables and a licensed gun stolen from the house of retired army personnel some days back. The arrested burglars were involved in similar crimes in the city and were being questioned further, a police official said.

SP City Santosh Kumar Meena said acting on a tip-off, the police team carried out raids and arrested the gang members identified as Anil Kumar, Ranjeet Kumar, Rajan Paswan, Rajendra Pasi, Neeraj Pasi of Dhumanganj area and Sushil Kumar Verma of Kotwali.

The accused confessed to having committed a burglary at the locked house of retired army man Shashibhushan Mishra in Ganga Vihar Colony. On their confession police recovered a stolen double barrel gun, 3 live cartridges, molten gold worth 2.50 lakh, other gold and silver ornaments and cash worth 39800.

The gang members informed that they used to carry out a recce of the locked houses before committing thefts in the night. The gang was involved in similar other incidents of thefts in the city. SP City said that the gang members were being questioned further.

