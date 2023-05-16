Post civic polls: Authorities to upgrade civic infra in 20 new wards of Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ Four years after the delimitation process -- under which Sangam city limits were increased and many rural areas got included in the city fold -- the road map for developing the new wards to bring them at par with other areas of the city is now ready for implementation. With civic polls concluded and the model code of conduct lifted, the plans are expected to be executed within the next few weeks, said officials. After the expansion of city limits in Prayagraj, the number of wards in the city has increased from 80 to 100. (HT Photo)

These new wards have been created in areas of Naini, Jhunsi, Phaphamau and Jhalwa, including 10 new wards created in Jhunsi and Naini areas which earlier had just five wards. Following the geographical expansion of Prayagraj city, basic services like developing roads, ensuring disruption free electricity, and water supply as well as cleanliness are to be provided to newly-included areas.

To this end, the civic officials, at the behest of the state government, have prepared a roadmap for the development of these extended areas included in the municipal corporation limits. After the expansion of city limits in Prayagraj, the number of wards in the city has increased from 80 to 100. Construction of roads will now be the first requirement in the areas of the erstwhile 207 villages with a population of more than four lakh included in the city limits.

The development of the new extended areas included in the limits of the municipal corporation will start after the swearing in of the newly-elected corporators and mayor, officials said. Chief engineer of Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, Satish Kumar, said that as per the plans, the municipal corporation will construct roads and drains in the extended areas at a cost of ₹200 crore. Roads amounting to 300 kms will also be constructed. There will be an additional budget for laying of sewer lines and garbage collection, he added.

Prayagraj Municipal commissioner Chandra Mohan Garg said that the population of 4,28,206 has now become city residents following the delimitation and for their benefit, more than 20,000 LED lights will be installed to illuminate the roads and streets of these areas. The corporation will spend ₹15 crore for this in the first phase, he added.

Municipal commissioner said that the process of development in these 20 new wards will pick up speed now. A budget of ₹25 to ₹30 lakh will be allocated to each ward in the first phase in the newly-included 20 wards. Apart from this, a budget of 20 lakh will be allocated to each of the old 80 wards of the city.

Part budget of the proposed ₹81 crore sought to ensure 24-hour power supply in these areas have also been received from the government. Vinod Kumar Gangwar, chief engineer of the electricity department, said that the department had sent a proposal for improving the power supply in the areas at a cost of ₹81 crore.

With the allocation of 50% of the budget in the first phase, the work is being started. The proposed works include laying of 12 km of new 33,000 KV line, 21.5 km of new 11,000 KV overhead lines, 6 km of 11,000 KV underground lines and 45 km of new LT lines in these areas.