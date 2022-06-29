Prayagraj lad helping poor kids carve bright future through his edtech startup
An Edtech startup set up by a former student of United College of Engineering and Research (UCER), Naini has adopted around 800 students of Sonbhadra and Prayagraj districts to help them carve a bright future for themselves.
Members of the startup ‘BringUp Education’— that offers a wide range of courses from school education to undergraduate programmes with a learning management system (LMS)— are helping these school-going kids with selecting a career path, sharpening their computer skills and teaching them how to handle and repair computers and its accessories.
“BringUp Education is a Prayagraj-based startup for supporting education of students, especially those from rural areas. Started in 2019, our startup is currently working with research organisations like IEEE as well as some Edtech and IT industries and helping make the dreams of poor students of rural areas come true,” said Ayush Kumar Pandey, the founder of the firm.
Our startup has recently adopted 800 students from Banwasi Seva Ashram in Sonbhadra and from slums of Prayagraj, to serve them with complete tech resources, totally free of cost, he added.
Pandey said that his firm is aware that effectuation is hard, takes years of efforts, so our startup launched a new methodology for rural education and entrepreneurship. “We have divided our volunteers of over 50 members into three groups, depending on the students that we are dealing with, namely primary, secondary and higher education packs,” he added.
Under the primary pack, the volunteers help to cover the basic elementary education of all the students under the same age group. It aims to fulfil basic and free of cost additional educational needs of the students under elementary education.
Then comes the secondary pack which continues on the principles of primary education with the change in age group followed by higher education pack. “Adding more nutrition into the bowl, we will be providing them with career counselling to help them decide which path to choose for a better future after which under higher education, these future ready minds will be polishing their skills in collaboration with code quotient which help them in getting a deep insight of industries want,” he added.
