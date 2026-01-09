Prayagraj: Magh Mela area declared ‘Zero Animal Zone’ to ensure cleanliness, smooth movement

To ensure a clean, safe, and well-organised 44-day Magh Mela 2026, the entire 800-hectare fairground has been designated a “Zero Animal Zone”, turning administrative intent into decisive action for a disciplined and smooth religious gathering. Temporary animal shelters for housing strays caught during the mela period. (HT PHOTO)

Officials said the measure extends beyond the main Mela area, with all approach roads leading to the fairgrounds also declared ‘No Animal Zones’, a step intended to ensure smooth pedestrian and vehicular movement while greatly enhancing pilgrim safety.

To enforce the initiative, teams from the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation’s livestock department will maintain round-the-clock vigilance across the designated zones.

In a humane and balanced approach, two dedicated animal shelters have been set up to accommodate street dogs and other animals during the mela. These facilities, operational from January 7 to February 15, will ensure proper care for the animals while keeping the mela premises entirely animal-free.

Vijay Amrit Raj, livestock development and welfare officer of the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, said the zone covers the Sangam area, Naini, Jhunsi, and the Parade Ground, where the movement and presence of all animals—large and small—will be strictly prohibited.

A special drive has already been launched to remove large animals from the mela area, and livestock owners have been instructed not to allow their animals to roam freely on the roads during this period, he added.

The drive encompasses all animals, including dogs, cats, and stray cattle. To facilitate this, two animal shelters have been constructed—one at the Parade Ground and another at Arail—where small animals will receive food and care. Large animals captured in the mela area will be transported in cattle vans to designated kanji houses within the city.

To ensure effective implementation, the livestock department has constituted three special teams: two teams of 12 members each will focus on removing large animals from the mela zone, while a mobile team will manage small animals using specialised cattle catcher vans. These arrangements will remain in force from January 7 to February 15, with additional teams deployed as needed.