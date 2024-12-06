Prayagraj, Mahakumbh Nagar gear up for PM’s December 13 visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Mahakumbh Nagar and Prayagraj on December 13 to formally inaugurate Mahakumbh-2025. In preparation, chief minister Yogi Adityanath will conduct a comprehensive inspection on December 7 to ensure all arrangements for the grand spiritual event are on track, officials said. The new Ganga Rail Bridge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate during his visit to Prayagraj on December 13 (HT)

To mark the occasion, Mahakumbh Nagar and Prayagraj are being adorned with festive grandeur. Departments have been instructed to beautify their offices, while government buildings will feature façade lighting. Key intersections, roads, and parks are also undergoing elaborate decoration.

Divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant emphasised timely completion of all preparations, including projects set for PM Modi’s inauguration. “Preparations are progressing rapidly and will be completed within the stipulated timeframe,” he said.

During his December 7 visit, CM Yogi Adityanath will review progress to ensure directives are effectively implemented. The chief minister will inspect arrangements, focusing on a clean and green Mahakumbh. Departments are tasked with executing beautification projects, including façade lighting, street improvements, and park enhancements.

Pant highlighted, “The PWD is expediting road renewals, while the Prayagraj Development Authority and PWD are completing beautification of major junctions and streets. The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation is installing street lighting and thematic illumination, and the Electricity Department is fast-tracking the laying of power cables. Decorative gates and corridor projects by the C&DS department are nearing completion.”

Additionally, cleanliness drives are in full swing to maintain the purity of the ghats.

CM Yogi Adityanath to visit, review preparations

Before PM Modi’s visit, CM Yogi Adityanath will inspect preparations in Mahakumbh Nagar and Prayagraj on December 7.

As part of his schedule, the CM will inaugurate the Khoya Paya Kendra and public accommodations in Sector 1 of the tent city and hold a key meeting with officials at the Circuit House.

He will also inspect the Alopibagh flyover, Alopibagh Road, and other key sites, including Arail Bandha Road, Triveni Pushp, the Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (Naini), the STP (Naini), and Shivalaya Park.

Additionally, the CM will address police personnel at Police Lines and attend a review meeting on preparations for Mahakumbh-2025.