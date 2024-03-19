Prayagraj man shot dead in trans-Ganga area, body found

A 30-year-old man was shot dead near Motiha canal, under the trans-Ganga Utraon police station area, late on Monday night. The body of the man with his bike and mobile phone lying close, was found on Tuesday morning. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The police has sent the body for an autopsy.

Four persons have been detained for questioning in connection with the murder, police said.

Ranjeet Kumar Maurya, a resident of Motiha village, used to run a mobile shop in a portion of his house and was also a property dealer. His kin informed the police that Maurya returned home at around 10 pm but left home after receiving a call from someone. However, he did not return home. On Tuesday morning, his relatives received information that Maurya’s body was lying near the canal.

A post-mortem examination of the body later revealed that Ranjeet was shot in the head from close range.

His relatives named some people to the police with whom Maurya was in a monetary dispute.

DCP trans-Ganga area, Abhishek Bharti, said that some people have been detained for questioning and all possible angles are being looked at.