Prayagraj: MLNMC to hold 5-day fellowship training for surgeons

Surgeons from across the country will discuss the prevention and treatment of various diseases of the anal region, including piles, fistula, pilonidal sinus, and other anorectal conditions while participating in academic programmes during a five-day initiative in Prayagraj. Organisers sharing details of the fellowship course in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

The fellowship course is being organised by the Association of Colorectal Surgeons of India, the Uttar Pradesh Chapter of the Association of Surgeons of India, the Allahabad Surgeons Association, and the Surgery Department of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College from April 3 to April 7, 2024, at the premises of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, informed the organisers on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons on Tuesday, national president of the Association of Surgeons of India Dr Probhal Niogi informed that through this course latest techniques and modern treatments for these diseases will be disseminated.

President of the Allahabad Surgeons Association Dr Ashok Agrawal and secretary Dr Vaibhav Srivastava emphasised the importance of this prestigious fellowship across the country.

Head of the surgery department, MLNMC Dr VK Pandey and senior vice president of the Allahabad Surgeons Association Dr Sujit Singh said that trainers and trainees in this programme will be general surgeons.

Dr Sanjay Singh, treasurer of the Allahabad Surgeons Association, and Joint Secretary Dr Santosh Singh highlighted that trainees will receive comprehensive information on laser techniques, robotic technology, and painless complex surgeries.

The organisers include Dr Ashok Agrawal, Chairman, and Dr Vaibhav Shrivastava, Secretary.