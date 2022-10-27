Prayagraj: Over 14,000 degrees, diplomas awarded at 13th convocation of SHUATS

The 13th convocation of Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Science (SHUATS), Prayagraj was held on Thursday.

The convocation which was held for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, witnessed the distribution of over 14,000 degrees and diplomas. As many as 6,485 degrees of graduation, 6,890 master’s degree, 388 PhD and 355 diplomas were awarded to the passing out students of the year 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

A total of 411 gold and silver medals were also awarded to meritorious students during the ceremony. The degree recipients included 121 foreign students too belonging to USA, Nepal, Ghana, Libya, Iraq, Bhutan etc.

Describing SHUATS as a great institution, chief guest MG Geevarghese Mar Coorilos, Metropolitan of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, Mumbai, said that the degree holders here are bringing glory to the institute by serving the society not only in India but also abroad.

He also gave the message of service to the society and to the country. He said that if we insist on moving forward, stay focused, then success would surely be ours.

Earlier, registrar Prof Robin L Prasad welcomed all the guests. Pro VC (academic) Prof Jonathan A Lal, while sharing the introduction of the dignitaries including the chief guest, addressed the conferment of Honoris Causa Degrees to them.

Bishop Gregorios Mar Stephens Episcopa, former Ambassador of Italy Kalarickal Pranchu Fabian, anthropologist, indologist, and historian of Syro-Malabar Church and of Kerala Prof George Manachery were conferred Honoris Causa Degrees by vice chancellor Rev Prof Rajendra B Lal.

The VC encouraged students to always work with honesty and dedication and not expect approval from everyone.

SHUATS chancellor JA Oliver congratulated all the degree and medal recipients and wished them a bright future. He asked the students to contribute towards bringing happiness and prosperity in the whole world.