Prayagraj plans dedicated e-rickshaw routes to ease traffic chaos

In an effort to decongest city roads and reduce persistent traffic snarls, especially during peak hours, the traffic department—along with officials from the district administration and the regional transport office (RTO)—is set to introduce designated routes for e-rickshaws within city limits. E-rickshaws on city roads remain a major cause of traffic bottlenecks (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

Traffic authorities have identified the uncontrolled surge in the number of e-rickshaws as a key contributor to bottlenecks across major city intersections. Compounding the problem is the lack of designated parking spaces, operating zones, or integration of e-rickshaws into the city’s formal traffic management system.

According to traffic inspector Amit Kumar, unregulated parking and haphazard movement of e-rickshaws are severely disrupting the smooth flow of traffic.

“Every major city crossing, which already witnesses heavy vehicular movement, is cluttered with stationary e-rickshaws waiting for passengers along the roadside. This leads to significant traffic congestion. Unlike earlier, e-rickshaws are now covered under the Motor Vehicles Act. On average, 2,000 challans are issued each month—for wrong parking, signal jumping, road accidents, or rash driving, often involving underage drivers,” he said.

Following a directive from district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, a committee will be formed to examine traffic congestion caused by the rising number of e-rickshaws. The committee will also finalise 8 to 10 dedicated routes for their movement across the city.

Additional regional transport officer (administration), Rajeev Chaturvedi, confirmed the rapid growth of e-rickshaws on city roads. “An estimated 30,000 e-rickshaws are currently operating in the city. Their number is steadily increasing, as they offer a relatively easy source of income,” he said.

Currently, there are no designated parking slots for these electric vehicles.

The business behind the boom

The rising number of e-rickshaws is largely driven by unemployment and the promise of steady income, with minimal regulatory oversight. According to Augustya Shukla, owner of Mahi Enterprises—who has been selling e-rickshaws in Prayagraj for nine years—graduates, students preparing for competitive exams, and the unemployed are increasingly turning to e-rickshaw driving as a livelihood.

“E-rickshaws are available in lead-acid and lithium battery variants, costing between ₹1.40 lakh to ₹1.70 lakh. Private financiers offer loans with down payments as low as ₹20,000–25,000. Drivers earn around ₹800–1,000 per day, translating to monthly earnings of ₹24,000–30,000. After paying EMIs of ₹7,500–8,500 for 24 months, drivers still manage to save around ₹20,000 a month—enough to cover basic expenses,” he explained.

Shukla added that the e-rickshaw trade has also become a profitable enterprise for mass operators. “Some private operators own up to 60–70 e-rickshaws, renting them out at ₹300 per day. A driver making ₹800–1,000 per day pays the rent and still takes home ₹500–700. It’s a win-win business model,” he said.

The rise of illegal charging hubs

The sharp increase in e-rickshaw numbers is also fueled by their low operating costs. However, many are reportedly running on electricity pilfered from the grid. Illegal charging hubs have mushroomed across areas like Katra, Teliyarganj, and other localities, charging ₹50 per vehicle for a five-hour overnight recharge using stolen power.