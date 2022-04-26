Prayagraj police attempting to ‘bury’ rape evidence in Khevrajpur murders: TMC to NHRC
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday wrote to National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) alleging “omissions” on the part of the Prayagraj police and alleged it was trying to “bury” evidence of rape in the Khevrajpur village incident of Prayagraj district.
Five members of a family were battered to death and their house set afire in Khevrajpur on April 23.
A fact-finding delegation of the TMC comprising West Bengal minister for state for food and civil supplies Jyotsna Mandi, MP Dola Sen, ex MP Mamata Bala Thakur, national spokesperson Saket Gokhale and former MLA Lalitesh Tripathi had visited the village and met the next of kin of victims on April 24 and demanded a CBI probe into the gruesome incident.
In the letter signed by all the five members of the fact-finding team, TMC has alleged that despite relatives of survivors suspecting rape along with murder, no FIR to that effect has been registered.
“During our visit, we found out from the surviving member of the victim family that there have been shocking omissions on part of the police during investigation,” the TMC fact finding team has stated in a letter sent to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and tweeted from the party’s official twitter handle. The tweet was re-tweeted by its leaders including national spokesperson Saket Gokhale on Tuesday.
The letter states that that relatives of the victims had stated that the bodies of two of the women victims including a handicapped woman were found without clothes.
“There was also vaginal bleeding on the body of the handicapped woman leading to survivors suspecting that the 2 of their relatives were raped before the murder. The survivors also told us that this fact was repeatedly mentioned by them to the police. However, the FIR registered in the case (FIR no. 0080/2022 at Tharwai Police Station) does not include the rape charge u/s 376 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860,” the letter states.
The letter also stated that this was not an isolated incident and that there had been about 31 murders in the trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj last month.
“Prima facie, based on the statements the survivors of the family made before the delegation, it is clear that the Prayagraj Police has not been carrying out the investigation in a fair and proper manner. The survivors of the family expressed great anguish at the police’s attempt to bury the fact that two of the victims could’ve been raped,” the letter stated. The letter also raised question mark on the Prayagraj police’s ability to conduct a fair investigation. The TMC claimed that family of the victims has sought a CBI probe and has requested a meeting with the NHRC chairman to furnish all the relevant facts, evidence, and statements that has been collected by the party delegation.
The Prayagraj police had so far refrained from adding rape charges in the FIR as the post-mortem examination report indicated “hemorrhagic shock and coma due to ante-mortem head injury” as the cause of death of all five victims. According to SSP (Prayagraj) Ajay Kumar, no evidence of any sexual assault was found in the post-mortem examination. However, the police said that the vaginal swabs and slides of the women victims will be sent to the forensic science lab for further testing.
Work on Swargate underground metro station reaches slab stage
PUNE Work on the Swargate underground metro station has picked up pace and reached a crucial stage: contractors have begun putting up the 64 metre long concourse slab over the station structure, which is a step closer to the project's completion. The work of two parallel tunnels between Agriculture college to Swargate via Mandai is near to completion. In August 2018, J Kumar Infraprojects was awarded the contract for the hub.
When will Covid's fourth wave peak? Karnataka Health Minister says June
Experts have predicted that the COVID-19 fourth wave may peak after June and have its effects till October, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday as he stressed on learning to live with the virus by taking precautionary measures like vaccination and wearing masks. He said the prevalent variants of the virus is said to be Omicron's sublineages and an official report in this regard is likely in a couple of days.
Fake kidney donation racket in Bengaluru: Three foreigners arrested
The Bengaluru police have busted a fake kidney donation racket in Bengaluru and arrested three foreign nationals in connection. The arrested persons were identified as Matthew Innocent, Matthew Miracle from Nigeria and Collins from Ghana. They also took money to various other processes and contacted the victims via WhatsApp and later reduced contact. Collins is here on a business visa. We found out that the money was transferred to other accounts and we are probing.
14 Rajasthan Administrative Services officers on APO for months
Over a dozen officials of Rajasthan Administrative Services have been put on 'awaiting posting order' for months with hefty salaries, which means they are getting salary without doing any work, people familiar with the matter said. The officials on APO aren't assigned any duty except marking their attendance with the department of personnel (DoP). They aren't getting salary on a monthly basis but will get once given a posting.
Man killed, two injured in a fire at a tailor shop in Pune
PUNE A man was killed while two others were severely injured in a fire in Wadgaon Sheri on Monday night. The fire began at around midnight inside a tailor shop in which the three people were sleeping. “The deceased man has sustained 90% burns. A woman and another man are injured. Of the two injured, the woman also has 90% burns and is critical while the man has 35% burns,” said a fire brigade official.
