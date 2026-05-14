Prayagraj: Smart AI signals to analyse traffic flow density in real time

Prayagraj is set to take a major step towards easing congestion, as the district traffic department and Prayagraj Smart City Limited are mulling over a proposal to introduce an Artificial Intelligence-enabled traffic signalling system across identified 229 intersections. The plan, once approved by the state government, aims to ensure round-the-clock monitoring and smoother vehicle movement in the city. Heavy traffic in Prayagraj. (HT)

Officials said the initiative is designed not only to improve daily traffic flow but also to handle the surge in vehicles during large religious gatherings such as the annual Magh Mela, as well as Kumbh and Maha Kumbh events. Entry and exit points of the district are also expected to be brought under the system to better manage traffic during peak periods.

DCP (Traffic) Neeraj Pandey said the rising number of vehicles on city roads and highways has made traffic management increasingly challenging. He noted that while vehicle registrations continue to grow, road capacity in many areas has remained unchanged, leading to frequent bottlenecks at major intersections.

At present, the city relies on fixed-timer traffic signals, which often fail to respond to real-time traffic conditions. Pandey pointed out that such a system results in unnecessary waiting time at intersections where traffic volume may be low, while not adequately addressing heavier congestion elsewhere.

Under the proposed system, AI-enabled CCTV cameras installed at intersections will analyse traffic density in real time and automatically adjust signal timings. This adaptive system is expected to reduce delays, improve traffic flow, and minimise inconvenience to commuters.

IT manager at Prayagraj Smart City Limited Mani Shanker Tripathi confirmed that the proposal was currently being drafted in consultation with the traffic department. They said that finalising technical specifications is a key step before the proposal is sent to the state government for approval.

The Smart City IT team highlighted that implementing the system will be a large-scale exercise, as each AI enabled camera, covering a 3 metre wide lane, requires a separate software licence. Despite the complexity, they believe the upgrade is essential, particularly in view of the sharp rise in vehicle movement during major religious events that draw massive crowds to the city, during the annual religious fair of Magh Mela besides Kumbh and Maha Kumbh.

Once implemented, the AI-based system is expected to mark a significant shift from static to intelligent traffic management, helping the city cope better with its growing mobility demands while improving safety and efficiency on roads.

Records of Regional Transport Office (RTO) revealed that in just ten years between 2016 and 2025, a significant 9,52,658 new vehicles came on roads, bringing the annual average to 95,266 vehicles. Currently around 18.49 lakh vehicles are registered with the Regional Transport Office under 32 Category Of Vehicles (COV).

Caption : A view of heavy traffic congestion on city roads. (HT)