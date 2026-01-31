Prayagraj: Special SIR drive today, voters urged to verify details

As part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, a special mega campaign will be held at all polling booths across Prayagraj district on Saturday. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will remain present at their respective booths from 10 am to 4 pm. Voters have been urged to visit their booths to add, delete, or correct details in the electoral list. People who have completed 18 years of age on January 1, or those who will turn 18 on April 1, July 1, or October 1, are eligible to apply for inclusion in the voter list by submitting Form 6. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

During the SIR campaign, the names of 11.53 lakh voters in the district were included in the Absent, Shifted, and Deceased (ASD) category and subsequently deleted from the electoral rolls. Additionally, 2.87 lakh voters could not be mapped, while mapping data of nearly 7.5 lakh voters was found to be suspicious, placing them in the “no mapping” category. As a result, over 10.62 lakh voters are required to submit documents; failure to do so may lead to deletion of their names from the voter list.

At the start of the campaign, Prayagraj had 46.92 lakh registered voters. Following the deletion of ASD voters, the number dropped to around 35 lakh. If the names of the remaining 10.62 lakh voters are removed, the voter count may further decline to 24–25 lakh, despite the district’s population being approximately 75 lakh. This raises serious questions, as it would imply that only about 30 percent of the population is eligible to vote.

Officials said that no new names will be added to the voter list after February 6, making Saturday’s special campaign extremely important. Voters can easily fill out and submit their forms at the booths on this day.

Sub-district election officer Pooja Mishra said that eligible applicants will be included in the voter list at the appropriate time and will be able to vote in the 2027 elections, officials said.

District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said that a special campaign has been instructed at all polling booths. He urged all eligible citizens whose names are not in the voter list to immediately submit Form 6. Form 7 is available for deletion of names and Form 8 for corrections. He added that the final voter list will be published on March 6, and names of those who submit forms by February 6 will be included in the final list.