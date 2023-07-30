8.59L aspirants from Bihar, U.P. to appear for SSC CHSL Exam-2023 from Aug 2

PRAYAGRAJ The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination -2023 will be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) in 10 working days between August 2 and August 17. In Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, a total of 8,59,672 candidates have registered to appear for it, said SSC officials.

SSC’s Central Region Office has set up 70 exam centres in the two states. (SSC (For representation only))

Prayagraj-headquartered Central Regional Office of SSC has set up a total of 70 exam centres in 19 cities of both the states for the online examination. The examination would be conducted on August 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14 and 17 in four shifts daily from 9 am to 10 am, 11.45 am to 12.45 pm, 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm, and from 5.15 pm to 6.15 pm, said regional director of SSC Central (region), Rahul Sachan.

Sachan added that the status of the candidates is available on the SSC website. Candidates can download their admit cards four days before the exam.

In all, a total of 32,17,442 candidates from across the country have applied for CHSL Exam-2023. Out of these, 8,59,672 candidates are from U.P. and Bihar under Central Region. A maximum of 1,47,207 candidates are registered to appear in 13 centres of Patna while 1,10,539 candidates are registered to appear at 10 centres of Lucknow.

Apart from this, 58,961 candidates at Agra’s five centres, 18,000 at Aligarh one centre, 8,420 at Ara’s one centre, 31,680 at Bareilly’s one centre, 6,978 at Bhagalpur’s one centre, 8,420 at Darbhanga’s one centre, 13,000 at Gaya’s one centre, 18,830 at Gorakhpur’s two centres, 20,618 at Jhansi’s two centres, 9,5359 at Kanpur’s six centres, 33,914 at Meerut’s two centres, 18,000 at Moradabad’s one centre, 57,612 at Muzaffarpur’s four centres, 85,296 at Prayagraj’s nine centres, 31,692 at Purnia’s three centres, 8,000 at Sitapur, and 87,146 candidates in Varanasi’s six centres are registered to appear for the exam.