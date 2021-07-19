Prayagraj: This female DSP is training women recruits on crimes against women

A young woman police officer is motivating and teaching young woman police recruits ways to investigate crimes against women and elderly people properly and on priority, during a training session being held at police lines in the district. Astha Jaiswal, PPS officer (DSP) and circle officer (Baihrana) said that motivation at this stage will help them excel in their jobs and will instil a sense of responsibility towards common people and society.

It is worth mentioning that at present at least 200 new women constable recruits are undergoing their training session at Prayagraj police lines under different officials.

CO Astha Jaiswal said women cops are now playing a much bigger role in controlling crimes, giving security, maintenance of law and order in contrast to earlier times when there were a few women cops in the police force.

Jaiswal who takes regular sessions with new women recruits said that motivation given to women cops at the stage of training is a major factor in moulding them into a good cops.

Besides training the women cops for discipline and imparting them skills necessary for cops, regular sessions are being held to make them mentally and psychologically strong which will make them fit for the tough job ahead, she said.

“Special focus is being laid to train them for taking seriously the crimes against women, children and elderly people and take action into them on priority. Their approach towards the society should be humanistic and based on people’s policing which will help in bridging the gap between cops and citizens,” Astha Jaiswal said.

It is worth mentioning that the women cops are now playing a bigger role in maintaining law and order, controlling crimes especially those against women and children along with doing other duties similar to their male counterparts. The women police are now also being deployed in VIP and sentry duties at different spots where they have proved themselves as alert and tough women police officers. In contrast to earlier situations, women cops now also remain on duty at police stations during the night.