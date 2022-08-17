Prayagraj: Trader assaulted, robbed of ₹4.70 lakh cash
Unidentified miscreants looted cash ₹4.70 lakh after injuring owner of an agency under Manda police station of trans-Yamuna area of the district here late Sunday night. An FIR has been lodged in this connection and further investigations were being carried out, police said.
According to reports, a resident of Tikri village, Phulchandra Jaiswal runs an agency of Hindustan Lever. In his complaint given to police, Jaiswal said that he was returning home on Sunday night after closing the agency office at around 500 metres away from his village.
He had kept cash ₹4.70 lakh in a bag with him. As he was nearing the village on his bicycle at around 9pm, three miscreants with their faces covered assaulted him with an iron rod. Phulchandra fell from his bicycle while the miscreants fled the spot with the bag containing the cash. A local, Nebulal, tried to stop the miscreants but they pushed him away.
SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit said a case has been lodged against the unidentified miscreants and some suspects have been detained for questioning in this connection.
Climate change could impact Maharashtra’s renewable energy potential: IITM study
A latest study by researchers at Pune's Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology has posed a question about Maharashtra's push for renewable energy claiming that climate change is set to impact solar and wind energy potential over the next five decades. As of 30th June 2022, renewable energy contributes 24.36% percentage to Maharashtra's power mix. The state also accounts for 15% of the country's wind energy potential.
Citizens, firms in Pune collect discarded national flags
Residents, housing societies, firms and corporates joined hands on Tuesday to collect national flags abandoned on streets a day after Pune celebrated 75th Independence Day In Sahakarnagar, residents picked up discarded tricolour on roadsides. Around 100 volunteers collected flags found on Karve road, Paud road, Fergusson College road, Deccan Gymkhana and other areas. The flags will be handed over to Bharat Flag Foundation.
SPPU sets Guinness book world record on Independence Day
The Savitribai Phule Pune University has set a world record this Independence-day for the 'largest online photo album of people holding a national flag' in the presence of Maharashtra governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari. As per the Guinness world records' official adjudicator present at the scene, the final measurement of the record has been declared as 152,559 photos.
CNG prices slashed by ₹4 per kg in Pune
Company, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited, have slashed the retail selling price of Compressed Natural Gas for vehicular segment by Rs 4 per kg in city as well as Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi with effect from midnight of Wednesday. Accordingly, MNGL has reduced retail selling price of CNG to Rs 87 per kg from an earlier price of Rs 91 per Kg.
Businesswoman stabbed to death in Pune
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police said that a businesswoman died after being stabbed in the morning hours of Tuesday in Bhosari. The victim, Pooja Devi Prasad (31), was running “Pragati Collection” cloth shop in Bhosari. According to the police, Pooja after opening her shop at around 9:30 am was cleaning the area when an unknown person entered the shop and stabbed her around 10 am.
