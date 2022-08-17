Prayagraj: Trader assaulted, robbed of 4.70 lakh cash

Unidentified miscreants looted cash ₹4.70 lakh after injuring owner of an agency under Manda police station of trans-Yamuna area of the district here late Sunday night. An FIR has been lodged in this connection and further investigations were being carried out, police said.

According to reports, a resident of Tikri village, Phulchandra Jaiswal runs an agency of Hindustan Lever. In his complaint given to police, Jaiswal said that he was returning home on Sunday night after closing the agency office at around 500 metres away from his village.

He had kept cash ₹4.70 lakh in a bag with him. As he was nearing the village on his bicycle at around 9pm, three miscreants with their faces covered assaulted him with an iron rod. Phulchandra fell from his bicycle while the miscreants fled the spot with the bag containing the cash. A local, Nebulal, tried to stop the miscreants but they pushed him away.

SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit said a case has been lodged against the unidentified miscreants and some suspects have been detained for questioning in this connection.