Prayagraj woman to be engaged found dead in neighbour’s house

A 21-year-old woman was shot dead on the eve of her engagement. The body of the woman, who was missing from her house since Tuesday evening, was found on a bed in the neighbour’s straw shed on Wednesday morning, police said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

She was killed by a shot to the head, police added.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The police took the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

SHO of Antu Police station Jitendra Singh said that the victim, Shalu, was the daughter of Tulsiram Verma, a resident of Chhatarpur Raghana village, under the Antu police station area of Pratapgarh. She had stopped studying after passing intermediate.

Her father fixed her marriage with one Shubham Verma, a resident of Mohanganj, about six months back and Shubham along with his family members was to come to her house for the engagement on Wednesday.

However, Shalu went missing on Tuesday evening, the SHO said. Family members kept searching for her till late at night. At around 1 am, the family informed the police about Shalu’s disappearance. A police team arrived in the night and went back after the investigation.

On Wednesday morning, the missing woman’s blood-soaked body bearing a gunshot injury to the head was found in a straw hut constructed for storing animal feed and grass of a neighbour’s house by locals who then raised an alarm and informed the police, the SHO shared.

The SHO said that a case of murder has been registered against four people: Jaichandra Verma of the same village, his mother, Shanti Devi, cousin, Karamchand and Karamchand’s wife, Meera Devi, on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Santosh Verma, and a search for the accused is on, he added.