Prayagraj: Youth’s body found in SUV, kin allege foul play

An Ola cab driver died under suspicious circumstances in trans-Ganga area late Saturday night. His kin alleged that some persons took him on pretext of a party and killed him. Body has been sent for autopsy and further investigations were on into the incident, police said.

According to reports, resident of Barestakhurd village, Harilal Yadav’s youngest son Rajnath Yadav, 35, was an Ola cab driver in Mumbai. On Saturday, Rajnath and his friend Rajesh of Sarai Mamrez area returned from Mumbai. Rajesh called Rajnath and invited him for a party at his house. On Saturday evening, Rajnath left home with his relatives Suresh and Rahul for Rajesh’s home in Nasirpatti village of Sarai Mamrez.

However, the duo left Rajnath near petrol pump at Chhanauta where three persons in a SUV were waiting for him. Rajnath’s father Harilal said he received a call at 9.30 pm in the night from his relative’s son Pujan who lives in Mumbai. Pujan said that Rajnath was at Shrirampur trisection with some persons. Late in the night Rajnath’s elder brother Suryabali and other kin reached Shrirampur trisection where Rajesh’s brother Alok was in a SUV. Rajnath was lying dead in the SUV with injury marks on his body.

Village head Hari Pratap informed police about the incident following which police took Alok into custody and sent the body for postmortem examination. SHO of Phulpur police station Amit Rai said exact circumstances of the man’s death could be ascertained only after postmortem examination. Further investigation was on into the incident, he added.