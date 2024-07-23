Prayagraj’s new Yamuna bridge area to be developed as green belt

The area around Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Bridge, commonly known as the new Yamuna Bridge, on National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) territory, will soon be developed as a green belt. If everything goes as planned, the area will present a well-maintained and greener look ahead of the mega religious fair Mahakumbh-2025, set to start on January 13, 2025, informed Pankaj Mishra, project director of NHAI, Prayagraj. The New Yamuna bridge in Prayagraj (HT File)

Under this initiative, development, repair, and beautification work will be undertaken in a radius of 5.5 km from the new Yamuna Bridge. This entire area will be developed as a green belt, Pankaj Mishra said.

A proposal costing ₹40 crore has been sent to the Union ministry of road transport and highways for approval, he added.

As soon as the go-ahead is received, tenders will be invited, and the aim is to complete the work before the start of Mahakumbh-2025, he further said.

The New Yamuna Bridge area starts from Bangad Dharamshala crossing. According to the proposal sent to the ministry, the 5.5-kilometer area to be developed and made greener will extend right up to the campus of SHUATS. As per the plan, trees will be planted on both sides of the highway in this area. New colorful and attractive lighting will also be installed, and the old lighting will be repaired.

There is a plan to add another layer to the road during repair work. According to NHAI officials, all the development work will depend on budget approval. After the budget is approved, the tender process will begin, followed by the proposed renovation and beautification work.