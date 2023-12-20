Prioritising patient care: BHU, HBCH in pact to extend specialised treatment to needy

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has entered into an understanding with the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital (HBCH) and Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre (MPMMCC), Varanasi, to take the benefit of advanced and state-of-the-art medical facilities to a larger number of people. Officials of both institutions at the MoU signing ceremony, in Varanasi, on Tuesday (HT Photo)

The memorandum of understanding was signed on Tuesday in the presence of BHU vice-chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain and Dr. Satyajit Pradhan, director, HBCH & MPMMCC. The MoU also aims to benefit from each other’s strengths and specializations. Prof Rajendra Badwe, Professor Emeritus & former director, Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, was also present on the occasion.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

As per the MoU, patients undergoing treatment at Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, will now be able to get special investigations, not available in BHU, done at subsidized rates. The rates have already been worked out by HBCH & MPMMCC for IMS patients. The understanding also paves the way for a credit treatment facility for BHU employees and their dependents through the process of empanelment as per CGHS. Both the institutions will formalise the modalities in that regard.

The institutions have also decided to carry out joint academic and research activities for the greater benefit of society. The MoU provides for combined research endeavours in all branches of science, engineering, medicine and other interdisciplinary areas.

This means that the collaboration isn’t confined only to medical research or health sciences. Additionally, it offers exchange of students, faculty and researchers. Besides, medical staff of both the institutions will also be provided an opportunity to work for specified durations at the other institute, to adapt to best practices and improve patient care and services. Faculty members and researchers of the institutes will now be able to use infrastructure at the other institute for research and academic purposes.