Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Prison authorities allow Sushil Kumar to watch Olympics on TV
delhi news

Prison authorities allow Sushil Kumar to watch Olympics on TV

A television set was installed in the ward’s common area on Thursday and other inmates of the ward have also been allowed to watch it along with Kumar, in the presence of security personnel, jail officials said.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 01:25 AM IST
So far, 13 suspects including Kumar, have been arrested and at least five are still absconding.(File)

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who is in Tihar Jail in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankad at Chhatrasal Stadium, will be able to watch the Tokyo Olympics from Friday onwards, as the jail authorities have allowed him to watch the television in the common area of the ward in which he is lodged.

A television set was installed in the ward’s common area on Thursday and other inmates of the ward have also been allowed to watch it along with Kumar, in the presence of security personnel, jail officials said.

“We have installed a television and allowed Kumar and other inmates to watch it during the period when they are allowed outside the cell -- from 6 am to 12 pm and then 3 pm to 7 pm,” said director general (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel.

On July 2, the former world wrestling champion, through his advocate, urged the Tihar Jail authorities to provide him a television to remain updated about wrestling matches at the Covid-hit Olympic games starting from July 23 in Japan’s Tokyo, and other happenings outside the jail.

A jail official, who did not want to be named, said that the jail authorities considered Kumar’s request and decided that a television may be installed in the common area of the ward so that other inmates can also watch it.

Kumar, who was arrested along with co-accused Ajay Kumar on May 23 from outer Delhi’s Mundka area, allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to injuries later.

So far, 13 suspects including Kumar, have been arrested and at least five are still absconding.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts incredible pics of phytoplankton bloom captured by a satellite

Jeff Bezos and crew toss Skittles at one another on Blue Origin space flight

Neighbour's dog brings her baby over for a visit. Watch adorable video

‘World’s most expensive’ ice cream topped with edible gold costs 60,000
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP