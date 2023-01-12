Prisoners on indefinite hunger strike in Assam’s Karimganj hospitalised

Nine undertrial prisoners in Assam’s Karimganj district, who are on an indefinite hunger strike, were admitted to a local hospital over health concerns.

According to officials of district health department, they are suffering from dehydration and other problems.

“Due to lack of food and water, they have developed issues like dehydration,” an official said.

The superintendent of Karimganj civil hospital, Lipi Deb Sinha said, “They were brought to our hospital last night and all of them are now in better condition. We’ll discharge them today.”

Over a hundred individuals, arrested under narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances act, in Assam’s Karimganj district are on an indefinite hunger strike since Tuesday morning demanding bail.

According to them, 224 individuals, arrested under the NDPS act, from across Karimganj district are trying to get bail for years but the court refused them several times.

They recently wrote a letter to the chief justice of Gauhati high court and claimed that they are not being given fair chance to present their side before the court during trials for which they want bail.

The prisoners also alleged that the jail authorities are treating them in inhumane manner and over 500 prisoners are being kept in rooms made for accommodating 170 people.

The inspector general of prisons, Assam, Barnali Sharma refuted all such claims. However, she admitted that the jails in Assam need additional accommodation for prisoners because the number of arrests under NDPS act has increased.

Sharma told HT that she had a discussion with the protesting prisoners in Karimganj jail over a video conference and requested them to fight the case in court, instead of the hunger strike.

“Only high court can grant them bail and the sections under NDPS are strictly non-bailable. With better lawyers, they might get bail. But their hunger strike won’t have any impact on court’s decision,” she said.

Additional deputy commissioner in Karimganj district, Rintu Bodo said they are trying to convince the protesting prisoners to give up the hunger strike.

They have called a medical team to observe, if any of the protesters is suffering from health issues.