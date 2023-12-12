Six police teams formed to probe incidents of bid to derail two trains near Sikanderpur railway station in Bulandshahr district in the last one week started their work on Tuesday, said senior superintendent of police (SSP), Bulandshahr, Shlok Kumar. Probe into bid to derail trains in Bulandshahr begins (Pic for representation)

Luckily no loss of life was reported in the incidents that occurred on December 6 and December 9 respectively.

“The teams will investigate the matter and initiate action against those involved,” said the SSP adding that it could have led to some serious accidents.

The attempt caused damage to Swarn Jayanti and Shivganga Express. Later, iron pieces and other material dumped by the side of the tracks were removed.

A three-metre-long piece of girder was placed on the railway track at a distance of 200 metres from Sikandarpur railway station. This piece collided with the Jharkhand Swarn Jayanti Express passing through here at around 10 pm on Saturday. The passengers were frightened by the shock and the loud noise. Around five sleepers were damaged and the pendrol clip was also broken.

After hitting the piece of girder, the loco pilot slowed down the speed of the train and informed the station superintendent who reached the spot along with GRP and RPF officials . The pieces of girder lying along the railway line were removed from the tracks and sealed and the train was dispatched. Vaishali Express was coming behind Swarna Jayanti Express. It was also stopped for half an hour.

Railway officials said that the Spring Setting Device (SSD) used to change the track was found broken. Also four to five sleepers were damaged. The pendrol clip that held the railway line together was also broken. Railway workers remained busy repairing the tracks throughout the day on Sunday.

A similar incident also occurred on the night of December 6, when a piece of track was placed on the railway line near the power house, about one km away from Khurja railway station. Sivaganga Express was saved from overturning after colliding with it. The pressure pipes of the engine and three bogies of the train had burst which took about an hour to get repaired.