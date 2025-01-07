Prof Sanjay Kumar takes charge as acting VC of BHU

Upon completing his term as vice chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain handed over the charge to Prof Sanjay Kumar, the rector, on Tuesday. Prof Sanjay Kumar receiving the charge of VC from Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain (HT)

BHU registrar Prof Arun Kumar Singh issued an official order stating:”Consequent upon completion of the term of Prof. Sudhir K Jain as Vice Chancellor, Banaras Hindu University, Prof Sanjay Kumar, Rector, shall perform the functions of the office of the Vice Chancellor from January 7, 2025, in terms of provisions contained in Section 7B(5) of the BHU Act till further order.”

Following the order, Prof Kumar formally assumed charge from Prof Jain. During the handover, Prof. Jain extended his best wishes and greetings to the acting vice chancellor.

Farewell ceremony amid student protests

A farewell ceremony was organised at the vice chancellor’s lodge on the BHU campus to honour Prof Jain’s tenure. Tight security arrangements were implemented as over 150 students staged a protest against the ceremony. Police pacified the agitated students and sent them back to the hostels.

Prof Jain reflects on his tenure at BHU

Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain described his tenure as VC of BHU as a transformative and enriching experience. Speaking at a ceremony organised at the VC’s residence, Prof Jain expressed gratitude for the support and affection he received from the BHU community, which empowered him to work for the university’s development.

Prof. Jain emphasised the immense potential within BHU and called for fostering new opportunities for students, teachers, and staff to ensure holistic growth. He urged the BHU community to remain committed, work with positive energy, and focus on the long-term progress of the institution.