Prohibitory orders to remain in force in Prayagraj for two months

In view of the upcoming Holi, Eid and other festivals besides the ongoing Board examinations, prohibitory orders have been imposed in the district under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. The prohibitory orders will continue till April 29. Girl students at an examination centre in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) N Kolanchi issued the prohibitory orders and directed all DCPs, ACPs and station in-charges to ensure its strict implementation besides initiation of action against those found flouting the orders.

Legal action would also be initiated against those found spreading misleading information or spreading rumours on social media besides forced collection of religious donations and organising religious programmes on road. Also use and sale of loud firecrackers will be banned without permission besides loudspeakers would not be used before 6am in the morning and after 10pm in the night.

Further, the order stated that no person would collect bricks, stones, glass bottles or any explosive material in any open space or on the roofs of houses which could be used for violence.

Photocopy machines will not be operated within a radius of 200 yards from the examination centre one day before the examination day and on the day of the examination.