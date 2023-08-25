School kids get lesson in their city’s history

As part of its efforts to promote sustainable tourism and heritage awareness among school students of Uttar Pradesh, ITIHAAS, an educational trust, in association with UP Tourism organised an event at the Allahabad Museum on Thursday. The event underway at Allahabad Museum on Thursday. (HT)

Students of middle and senior grades of various schools of Prayagraj including Laurels International School, Seth MR Jaipuria School, Vatsalya Campus, Bishop Johnson School and College, Tagore Public School, LDC Public School, St Peters Academy, BBS Vidya Mandir, Girls’ High School and College and Srinivasa Ramanujan Public School participated in the event.

Rajesh Kumar, director, Allahabad Museum met the students and spoke in detail about the importance of museums and why students must visit them.

Viresh Kumar, deputy director, UP Tourism also discussed the importance of tourism with the students.

Smita Vats, founder-director, ITIHAAS said that the objective of the programme was to inculcate a sense of pride in the students regarding their city and bring forth the interdisciplinary aspect of heritage by combining history as well as literature as well as mathematics through architecture.

The programme has been designed to encourage school children to see and appreciate the monuments and historical gems that exist within the boundaries of their hometowns, which otherwise go unnoticed.

The event that began with a workshop/orientation session in select schools, was followed by the children participating in a slogan writing competition that focused on the city and sustainable tourism.

“It now culminates with an experiential learning module, in this case a visit to the Allahabad Museum on August 24 and 25 where children learn about the importance of these monuments and artefacts. The prize distribution for the slogan writing competition is also a part of the culmination. The first prize was shared by Girls’ high school and college and Tagore Public School,” said Vats.

Vats said this programme ‘Mera Shehar Mera Itihaas’, started by U.P Tourism and ITIHAAS was organised last year in three cities namely Lucknow, Varanasi and Gorakhpur. In this session this programme is being done at the schools of Prayagraj and Jhansi.

