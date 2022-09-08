Properties of 79 gangsters seized in Kanpur zone

Police seized properties of 79 gangsters valued at ₹234 crore in nine districts of Kanpur zone.

These properties were seized in the last 160 days as a part of a special drive launched by the zonal police. The maximum number of properties worth 121 crore were seized in Jhansi.

Properties include that of slain gangster Vikas Dubey and his associates in Kanpur Outer police area. Properties were valued at ₹68 crore.

ADG, Kanpur zone, Bhanu Bhaskar said that the SPs of all nine districts were given a target to initiate action against gangsters who had accumulated properties using money earned through illegal activities.

Apart from properties of Vikas Dubey, those of nine gangsters worth ₹11.27 crore in Kanpur Dehat were seized. Also properties of seven gangsters worth ₹4.41 crore in Etawah, 14 gangsters worth ₹20.90 crore in Farrukhabad, one gangster worth ₹29.30 crore, 32 gangsters worth ₹121 crore in Jhansi, five gangsters worth ₹2.39 crore in Jalaun, eight gangsters worth ₹6.11 crore in Lalitpur have been seized, he said.