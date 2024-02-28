Properties worth 17.40 crore of former MLA’s kin attached

Bhadohi police on Tuesday attached properties worth ₹17.40 crore of former MLA and mafia politician Vijay Mishra ‘s kin in Allahpur and Tagore Town areas of Prayagraj. The action was taken under section 14(1) of the Gangster Act. Earlier, Bhadohi police had attached another property of Vijay Mishra ‘s kin in Allahpur area in October 2023. (Pic for representation)

Enforcement Directorate is also carrying out investigations against Vijay Mishra in a case of money laundering.

Mishra has been accused of attacking cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ during the BSP government rule in 2010. He has 83 cases registered against him at different districts including that of loot, rape, murder, and extortion. Mishra was arrested in a rape case and is lodged in jail.

The Bhadohi police recently learnt that Mishra’s daughter Seema Mishra and his son-in-law Harishankar Mishra own two-storeyed building at Baghambari Scheme Allahpur which is estimated to be worth around ₹15.10 crore.

Moreover, Mishra’s nephew Manish Mishra owns a residential building in Tagore Town area worth around ₹2.30 crore.

On Tuesday, Bhadohi police reached Prayagraj and attached both the properties amidst beating of drums. The attachment order was pasted at both the properties with the help of Georgetown police.