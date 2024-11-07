Proposal sent for teachers’ recruitment in U.P. govt-aided junior high schools

A much-awaited proposal for recruitment to 1,894 posts of assistant teachers and principals in government-aided junior high schools of the state has been sent to the state government from the Directorate of Education, UP. For representation only (HT File Photo)

However, the issue of reservation implementation has not been resolved yet, concede officials.

In the government order pertaining to the recruitment, it has been said to implement the existing reservation system, ie reservation at district level, whereas the managers of these institutions have sent the requisition of vacant posts based on reservation at school-level. Now it is up to the state government to decide at which level the reservation will be implemented.

However, in government-aided secondary schools, there is a provision for reservations to be considered at school level only, they point out.

To complete this recruitment, the state government had sought a report from director-general (school education) Kanchan Verma thrice in October 2024. The notification for teachers’ and principals’ recruitment to 1,894 posts was issued in 2021. In all, 390 posts of principals and 1,504 posts of assistant teachers in these institutions were to be filled.

According to the guidelines issued by the state government, for both posts, the recruitment exam was to be of a level higher than the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). As per the approved norms, separate online applications were to be accepted for both posts. The candidates who wanted to apply for both posts had the option to select both the papers in the same online application. The application fee, however, was payable separately as per the guidelines.

The written examination of the eligible applicants was conducted on October 17, 2021 and the result was declared on November 15.

However, some candidates then filed petitions in the Allahabad high court against the declared result. On the intervention of the high court, the revised result was then released on September 6, 2022.

But again, some candidates challenged the revised result in the Allahabad high court. Ultimately, the high court dismissed all the petitions on February 15, 2024, and ordered officials concerned to complete the recruitment process.