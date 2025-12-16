Proposal to allow bars operate till 4 am in Jharkhand

People in Jharkhand may now get liquor in bars till 4 in the morning. The state excise department has prepared a proposal to this effect which is expected to be implemented from the new fiscal year 2026-27, people close to the development said on Tuesday. Bars in Jharkhand may open till 4am from next year (HT PHOTO )

Bars in the state are presently allowed to open only till midnight.

“Bars are currently allowed to open till 12 am night now. Yet, many bars are kept open illegally beyond 12 and there are also other anomalies. We have prepared a proposal to extend this timing till 4 am in the lines of metropolitan cities. This will help increase revenue and also regularise and regulate the bars more efficiently. This will also save customers from fear mongering and give them opportunity to access liquor till late hours in a fearless atmosphere. Many people work till night and get free time after late night. They will now have no problem,” Yogendra Prasad, Jharkhand excise minister, told HT on Tuesday.

Prasad, however, also warned that stringent action would be taken against bar owners violating the new rules. “Not just levying fines, their bar license will be cancelled in case of serious violations,” added Prasad.

The minister further said the excise department was all set to achieve its annual revenue target of ₹4,964 crore. “We are confident of achieving the target during the remaining quarter with year ending, Christmas and New year just around the corner,” added Prasad.

Officials said a time-based licensing system would be implemented under the new rules for bars.

“The bar owners or interested parties now will have to apply for separate license for time slots beyond midnight. The license fees will be different for permission up to 1 am, 2 am, 3 am and 4 am. This will help us increase revenue and regulate the bars better. Many bars are kept open beyond the present deadline of 12 illegally and there has been rampant complaints of liquor selling at high prices in black and fear mongering. With the new system, timelines will be clearly set for both customers and bar owners,” an excise official said.