Protected Silhi bird hunted at Alwara Lake in Kaushambi; one held with seven carcasses

A new case of hunting protected lesser whistling duck known as Silhi bird has surfaced from the Alwara Lake, the only lake in the Doaba region in Kaushambi, on Wednesday. Silhi bird (Sourced)

The lake, which becomes a safe haven for migratory birds during the winter season, sees a large number of Siberian and several other protected birds migrating here.

However, the alleged laxity on the part of forest department officials in safeguarding these birds has led to their hunting. According to reports, the departmental officers failed to arrive at the lake even after receiving information from the villagers.

Following a previous incident involving the killing of Hariyal (Green Pigeon), a new case of duck hunting has come to light in the area, a hunter with seven dead ducks was arrested. An FIR has been registered against the accused at Manjhanpur police station in Kaushambi.

Meanwhile, upon learning of the matter, superintendent of police (SP) Kaushambi, Rajesh Kumar, instructed the Mahewaghat police station to continuously monitor the lake. A few days ago, two hunters had also been arrested with 14 Hariyal.

SHO of Mahewaghat police station, Dhirendra Singh, said that on Wednesday morning, the accused hunter Shivbali, a resident of Alwara, was arrested with seven dead ducks (Silihi bird). During interrogation, he revealed that he used to throw poisoned food into the lake at night. After eating it, the birds would die, making it easier for him to collect them for selling at high prices.

The SHO further stated that, on the instructions of the SP, Alwara Lake is being continuously monitored. Hunting of protected birds will not be allowed at any cost, and strict action will be taken against the hunters, he added.