Protest against fee hike at AU:Hunger strike continues, students seek support of MPs

The Allahabad University campus remained relatively calm after intense protests witnessed on the campus for the past couple of days, on Wednesday.

On the 16th day of the ongoing ‘fast unto-death’, five student leaders joined the fast at the AU union hall in support of the demand to roll back the fee hike by the AU administration.

Amidst heavy police deployment, Ajay Yadav Samrat, who is leading the movement, Akhilesh Yadav, former vice-president of Allahabad University’s student union and state president of NSUI, joined the fast along with Saraswat Nitin Bhushan, Ajay Pandey ‘Baagi’ and Siddharth Kumar Golu.

The protesting students addressed mediapersons at the union hall and warned the AU administration that they would continue to protest against the issue till the time AU administration takes back its decision to hike fees. They said that the fast-unto-death would continue no matter how many students fall sick, as there will still be more students to replace them.

The protesters also accused the university administration of refusing to maintain communication and said that due to this indifferent attitude, thousands of students coming from rural backgrounds will be deprived of higher education unless the fee hike gets withdrawn.

Addressing the media, Ajay Yadav Samrat said that the protest has followed the Gandhian way and students have knocked every door, from that of the district administration to ministry of education at New Delhi and the AU authorities too, but they have not been given an assurance anywhere.

Former vice-president of AUSU and state president of NSUI, Akhilesh Yadav said that it seems an undeclared emergency has been imposed in AU. For the last 16 days, students have been sitting on a hunger strike and protesting continuously, but the communication gap in the university is so large that no administrative officer of the university administration has come to even listen to the demands.

Meanwhile, activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who are also protesting on the campus, met three MPs, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Ramesh Bind and Vinod Sonkar, on Wednesday and handed over a letter to them urging them to raise their voice against this fee hike in the university and convey it to the UGC chairman and the Union ministry of education, informed media convenor of ABVP, Abhinav Mishra.

AU public relations officer (PRO), Prof Jaya Kapoor said, “There is an effort being made to bring studies and the academic session on track in the university after Covid-19. The recent incidents and agitation are posing a challenge to the efforts to regularise the session. The university has constantly made efforts to educate all about the need for a fee hike.”