PSPCL told to run own plants before drawing power from northern grid

Patiala The Northern Regional Load Despatch Centre (NRLDC), the apex body to ensure integrated operation of power system in the northern region, has warned the Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) against drawing the maximum limit of power from the northern grid, without running its own thermal units at Ropar and Lehra Mohabbat.

For the past fortnight, Punjab has shut its own power plants and is drawing power from the grid. This power is available at half of the state’s generation cost. Punjab has been generating around 4,500 MW, but is drawing almost 7,000 MW from the grid. The generation cost is higher due to fixed charges for setting up a plant, and variable charges for coal. From the grid, Punjab is getting power at an average rate of ₹2.9 per unit, while its own production cost is above ₹4.

“With negligible generation at PSPCL’s own thermal unit, there is an imbalance in Punjab’s transmission system, and overloading in certain pockets of the state. Punjab’s buying so much power also violates NRLDC instructions,” reads the letter from chief engineer, State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) to chief engineer, power purchase and regulations, at PSPCL.

The letter adds, “According to load conditions in Ludhiana and Gobindgarh areas, thermal units at Ropar need to be given priority for proper balancing of the state’s generation and reliable operation of Punjab’s power system. NRLDC has objected twice over Punjab’s policy.”

The letter also clarifies that the available transfer capacity of between 7,300 MW and 7,900 MW was subject to the condition that all its thermal units, especially 220 KV level generation at Ropar thermal and Lehra Mohabbat thermal and GVK Goindwal, are running at full load.

Acting on the letter, PSPCL has asked GVK Goindwal to light up both its units, while two of four units from Ropar thermal plant will be made operational soon. The Lehra Mohabbat plant has been also started by lighting up one unit to generate 150 MW power. SLDC chief engineer has also asked Punjab to adhere to NRLDC guidelines. “The state must ensure proper balancing of state generation, with inter-state import of power,” he adds in the letter.

PSPCL director (generation) Paramjeet Singh said that because of storm, some power plants had been shut down. “We have started all plants in Punjab and will ramp up generation, as the load increases,” he said, adding that the state was committed to meet all NRLDC requirements.