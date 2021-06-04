Home / Cities / Others / PSPCL yet to return 30 crore MC tax to Mohali civic body
Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu said he had once again shot off a letter asking Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to pay the dues. (HT File Photo)
Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu said he had once again shot off a letter asking Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to pay the dues. (HT File Photo)
others

PSPCL yet to return 30 crore MC tax to Mohali civic body

A 2% MC tax is levied on electricity from houses falling within MC limits, and PSPCL collects it on the civic body’s behalf
READ FULL STORY
By Shailee Dogra, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 01:42 AM IST

Facing a financial crunch, the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) has written to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) asking them to pay up 30 crore collected as MC tax by them since November 2017.

The Punjab government imposes 2% MC tax in urban areas, on all categories of consumers, except farmers. This tax is collected by PSPCL and they are expected to pay the same to the civic body. Despite repeated letters written by the officials of the MC, PSPCL has failed to make the payment.

A senior official of the MC said that the civic body, in order to generate revenue, had imposed 2% MC tax on electricity from houses falling within the MC limits, and PSPCL was to collect the same on its behalf in the bill.

“Only once in 2019, they paid 3 crore to the MC. However, the collection is much higher. As per the estimate, the collection should be more than 30 crore from the area falling under Mohali MC limits, and the exact data is with the PSPCL,” added the senior MC official.

He said, “Repeated letters have been written to PSPCL, but they have failed to pay up. The excuse they give is pending dues for payment of electricity bills. However, there are no pending bills of MC Mohali.”

Mayor Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu has once again shot off a letter asking PSPCL to pay the dues. “The MC tax is one of the means of generating revenue, but the PSPCL is not paying up. This money can be utilised for development works in the city, so I have written to PSPCL to pay our dues.”

He added, “As per our estimate the PSPCL is to pay more than 30 crore to MC Mohali. They did once pay around 3 crore, which they can deduct from 30 crore.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.