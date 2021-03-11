Pune district reported 2,811 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday; nine deaths in PMC

PUNE Pune district reported 2,811 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday. Nine deaths were also reported in the district and all were from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits. No deaths were reported in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune rural on Thursday.

As per the state health department, PMC has so far reported 2,19,812 Covid cases and 4,605 deaths, till Thursday. Whereas PCMC has reported 1,07,718 cases so far, and a total of 1,343 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 1,02,443 total cases so far, and 2,166 deaths due to Covid.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 4,29,973 Covid cases. Of this, 4,00,534 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 8,163 deaths in the district. At present, there are 21,276 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 7,193 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra, taking that total to 21,06,400. The recovery rate in the state is 92.94%.

Currently, 4,80,083 people are in home quarantine and 4,719 people are in institutional quarantine.