Pune district reported 2,811 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday; nine deaths in PMC
PUNE Pune district reported 2,811 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday. Nine deaths were also reported in the district and all were from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits. No deaths were reported in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune rural on Thursday.
As per the state health department, PMC has so far reported 2,19,812 Covid cases and 4,605 deaths, till Thursday. Whereas PCMC has reported 1,07,718 cases so far, and a total of 1,343 deaths due to Covid.
Pune rural has reported 1,02,443 total cases so far, and 2,166 deaths due to Covid.
In the Pune district, there are a total of 4,29,973 Covid cases. Of this, 4,00,534 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 8,163 deaths in the district. At present, there are 21,276 active cases in Pune district.
As per the state health department, 7,193 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra, taking that total to 21,06,400. The recovery rate in the state is 92.94%.
Currently, 4,80,083 people are in home quarantine and 4,719 people are in institutional quarantine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Night curfew in Ludhiana: Rise in cancellations leaves hospitality industry jittery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Encroachments near Buddha Nullah cleared: Occupants decry MC action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man moves Bombay HC, seeks nod to end minor daughter’s 31-week pregnancy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPSC declares March 21 as next date for recruitment exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra govt tables new ESZ proposal for Thane Flamingo Sanctuary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Row over proposer: Bombay HC lets candidate fight Parsi Punchayet trustee poll
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four held for stealing gadgets worth ₹19 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lightning strike injures 4 in Gurugram residential township
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sisodia orders probe in financial irregularities of 12 DU colleges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FasTag from next week at Yamuna Expressway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SIT quizzes four in MLA Jarkiholi harassment case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
60-yr-old dies after fight with neighbour in Chandni Mahal, 4 arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BBMP plans Covid testing in crowded markets, malls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plays, music, dance: Deshbhakti event kicks off
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7,064 Karnataka villages don’t have a burial ground, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox