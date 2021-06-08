Home / Cities / Others / Pune fire not because of short circuit: Maha home minister
A fire broke out at a chemical manufacturing unit in Taluka Mulshi in Pune on Monday, June 7. (HT photo)
A fire broke out at a chemical manufacturing unit in Taluka Mulshi in Pune on Monday, June 7. (HT photo)
others

Pune fire not because of short circuit: Maha home minister

Dilip Walse-Patil also said that DNA test will be carried out to ascertain the identities of victims as the fire at the chemical manufacturing firm at Urawade had charred the bodies beyond recognition
READ FULL STORY
By Shalaka Shinde
UPDATED ON JUN 08, 2021 02:10 PM IST

Monday’s fire at a Pune-based chemical firm that killed 17 people was not caused by short circuit, said Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Tuesday.

“Product caused the fire at the plant at Pirangut. Fire audit-wise, definitely more caution should be taken. I will ask all MIDC officials to take precautions to avoid such incidents,” said the minister during his visit to Pirangut where he met families who lost their kin.

He also said that DNA test will be carried out to ascertain the identities of victims as the fire at the chemical manufacturing firm at Urawade had charred the bodies beyond recognition.

Also Read | Fire breaks out at TMC MLA Madan Mitra’s residence in Kolkata, doused

Earlier in the day, the administration revised the death toll to 17. “Initially, it seemed like there were 18 victims. However, we have crossed-checked with the company officials and found only 17 missing. Everyone else is accounted for. Therefore, the death toll is 17,” said Abhay Chavan, tehsildar of Mulshi area

“All bodies are charred due to severe burns and cannot be identified clearly. A DNA examination of all bodies will be done for identification. Blood samples of relatives will be taken,” said Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent, Pune Rural Police.

Blood relatives of the deceased are being called. Samples will be sent for DNA testing at the government laboratory in Pune.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.