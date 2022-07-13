Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Pune: Landslide on Pune-Satara road causes traffic jam
others

Pune: Landslide on Pune-Satara road causes traffic jam

A driver of state transport bus spotted some boulders on the road on the way to Pune from Satara after which he alerted fire brigade personnel Sagar Ingale who was present in the bus
ccording to officials, landslide occurred at the entry point of tunnel at Satara end. (Agency)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 02:11 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A landslide was reported near old Katraj tunnel in the city on Pune-Satara road on Wednesday. The boulders that came crashing down led to a traffic jam on the Satara road.

Pune Municipal Corporation fire brigade department officials said, the debris is being removed to clear the way for traffic.

“Our team along with PMC disaster management cell is currently on the spot to clear debris. The traffic will be smooth in sometime”, Nilesh Mahajan, PMC fire brigade department official said.

Also Read:Pune: Heavy rain lashes city as IMD predicts intense showers

According to officials, landslide occurred at the entry point of tunnel at Satara end.

A driver of state transport bus spotted some boulders on the road on the way to Pune from Satara. He alerted fire brigade personnel Sagar Ingale who was present in the bus.

He was on his way to work in Pune. “When our bus was near old Katraj tunnel, suddenly some boulders and trees fell on the road. Fire brigade department immediately rushed to the spot and they started clearing the debris and boulders. There was no injury reported in this accident.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP