Punjab and Haryana High Court defers hearing to May 10 in drugs case
Chandigarh
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday deferred the hearing on a suo motu plea in Punjab’s drugs menace for May 10. The HC also asked the state to file a status report on probe into allegations of cops involved in drug smuggling.
During the resumed hearing, intervener in the case, Navkiran Singh, had referred to his application filed earlier this year and had demanded that sealed cover reports submitted in the high court on role of cops be opened.
The government counsel had reiterated that the state does not have an objection to opening of the sealed cover reports.
The court, while deferring the hearing till May, asked the state to file a status report. The detailed order is awaited.
The reports are lying in a sealed cover since mid-2018. A set of reports were submitted by former DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya on February 1, 2018, March 15, 2018 and May 8, 2018. The reports, as per Navkiran Singh, contain outcome of inquiry conducted by the SIT led by him against the erring officials who allegedly acted in “connivance with” drug traffickers.
The second set of reports on the role of Akali leader, Bikram Singh Majithia, is also lying in a sealed cover in the high court. However, the then Congress government in December 2021 registered an FIR on the report filed by the Special Task Force (STF) led by Harpreet Singh Sidhu in 2018.
Majithia, who is behind bars, has been claiming that the government could not have acted on a sealed cover report.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics