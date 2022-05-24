Punjab govt transfers 7 IAS, 34 PCS officers

Chandigarh : In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Monday issued transfer and posting orders of seven IAS and 34 PCS officers with immediate effect. The government also shifted an IFS officer.

Among Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, secretary (finance) Gurpeet Kaur Sapra has been given additional charge as commissioner, Jalandhar division, against a vacant post.

Pardeep Kaur, who was available for posting, has been made special secretary, transport, with additional charge as special secretary, freedom fighters, against a vacant post.

Managing director, Punjab Health Systems Corporation, Neelima has been given additional charge as the chief executive officer, state health agency, and commissioner, food and drug administration, against vacant posts.

According to the orders, Vishesh Sarangal has been posted as deputy commissioner, Kapurthala, with additional charge as commissioner, municipal corporation, Kapurthala. The services of Karnail Singh have been placed at the disposal of department of local bodies for posting as the commissioner, municipal corporation, Amritsar.

Rajiv Kumar Gupta has been posted as secretary, Punjab State Board for Technical Education and Industrial Training, with additional charge as DPI (colleges) against vacant posts.

T Benith, who is additional deputy commissioner (ADC), Mansa, was given the additional charge of ADC (urban development), Mansa.

Indian Forest Services officer (IFS) Manish Kumar was given the charge as director, climate change.

Among the PCS officers, Ravinder Singh has been posted as additional secretary, cooperation, against a vacant post, Jasbir Singh-II ADC (urban development), Amritsar, in place of Sanjeev Kumar, Daljeet Kaur, ADC Jagraon, in place of Nayan. The services of Navjot Kaur has been placed at the disposal of department of local government for posting as commissioner, municipal corporation, Mohali, in place of Kamal Kumar Garg, who has been posted as deputy secretary, housing and urban development, with additional charge as deputy secretary science, technology, and environment in place of Arvind Kumar. Other PCS officers who have been shifted include Bikram Singh Shergill, Anita Darshi has been posted as ADC, (urban development), Ludhiana, against a vacant post.

Rupinder Pal Singh, additional chief administrator, Bathinda development authority, has been given additional charge of ADC (rural development), Bathinda. Nayan has been posted ADC, Phagwara, with additional charge as commissioner municipal corporation, Phagwara, in place of Daljeet Kaur. Sanjeev Kumar has been posted as joint director (administration), in the office of director technical education and industrial training with additional charge as joint secretary technical education and training against vacant posts.

The services of Shikha Bhagat has been placed at the disposal of department of local government for posting as joint commissioner, municipal corporation, Ludhiana, Anupreet Kaur has been posted as deputy secretary, information technology, against a vacant post, Amit Sareen has been posted as ADC (general), Jalandhar, in place of IAS officer Rajiv Kumar Gupta.

Rajiv Kumar Verma has been posted as ADC (general), Nawanshahr, in place of Jasbir Singh–II, Anuprita Johal as ADC (Fatehgarh Sahib) in place of Anita Darshi, Navreet Kaur Sekhon, SDM Lehragaga, with additional charge as SDM, Moonak, against a vacant post. The services of Jasleen Kaur has been placed under the disposal of cooperation department to be posted as a chief manager (personnel), Markfed, against a vacant post, while the services of Uday Deep Singh Sidhu has been placed at the disposal of agriculture department to be posted as additional managing director, Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, against a vacant post and the services of Avikesh Gupta has been placed at the disposal of transport department to be posted as additional managing director, PRTC, Patiala, against a vacant post.

Simerpreet has been posted as secretary, Punjab Public Service Commission, Patiala, in place of Jasleen Kaur, Poonam Singh as SDM, Sardulgarh, against a vacant post, Kulpreet Singh as SDM, Ajnala, in place of Anupreet Kaur, Kala Ram Kansal, SDM, Pathankot, with additional charge as SDM, Dhar Kalan, against vacant posts.

The services of Jiwan Jot kaur has been placed at the disposal of local bodies department as the joint commissioner, municipal corporation, Patiala, Arvind Kumar has been posted as deputy secretary, personnel, in place of Navjot Kaur, Himanshau Gupta as SDM, Dera Bassi against a vacant post, and Paramjit Singh–III as deputy secretary higher education, against a vacant post.

The services of Amarinder Singh Malhi has been placed at the disposal of department of housing and urban development for posting as ACA, Greater Ludhiana Development Authority in place of Shikha Bhagat, Suba Singh as SDM, Balachaur, against a vacant post, Navdeep Kumar as SDM, Patran, Shayari Malhotra, SDM, Batala, with additional charge as commissioner, municipal corporation, Batata, against a vacant post, Vikramjeet Singh Panthey as SDM, Dinanagar, with additional charge as SDM, Fateharh Churian, against the vacant post, Sanjeev Kumar as SDM, Rajpura, in place of Himanshu Gupta and Harkanwaljit Singh as deputy secretary, rural development and panchayats, against a vacant post.