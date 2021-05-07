Punjab Police ASI suspended, demoted for misbehaving with public

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police was suspend on Thursday after a video clip showing him in an inebriated state went viral on social media.

ASI Raj Kumar, who was posted at Civil Line Batala, was caught on camera while misbehaving with the public on Wednesday morning. In the video clip, he is seen hurling abuses at some people around him. The video clip was shared on various WhatsApp groups and Facebook pages, invoking sharp criticism from the public.

Batala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rashpal Singh said, “As soon as the video was brought to my attention, the cop was placed under suspension. We have also demoted him to the post of head constable as punishment for his misbehaviour. A probe has also been initiated into the case.”

He said no police official would be allowed to misbehave with the public. “It is the police’s responsibility to protect the rights of the citizens,” the SSP added.

This comes a day after the state police suspended an inspector of the department. Phagwara station house officer (SHO) Navdeep Singh was captured in a video while kicking the basket of a vegetable vendor.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta had tweeted about the incident saying, “Absolutely shameful and unacceptable. I have suspended SGO Phagwara. Such misbehaviour will not be tolerated at any cost and those who indulge in it will have to face serious consequences.”