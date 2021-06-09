Home / Cities / Others / Punjab reports 60 deaths, 1,273 fresh Covid cases
Punjab reports 60 deaths, 1,273 fresh Covid cases
Punjab reports 60 deaths, 1,273 fresh Covid cases
others

Punjab reports 60 deaths, 1,273 fresh Covid cases

Seven deaths were reported in Jalandhar followed by six each in Amritsar and Ludhiana, five each in Bathinda and Mohali and three each in Gurdaspur and Sangrur
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 12:32 AM IST

Punjab on Tuesday registered 1,273 new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 5,82,081, while 60 more deaths took the toll to 15,219, according to a medical bulletin.

The state’s active cases stood at 18,546 as against 19,995 on Monday, it said.

Seven deaths were reported in Jalandhar followed by six each in Amritsar and Ludhiana, five each in Bathinda and Mohali and three each in Gurdaspur and Sangrur.

Hoshiarpur reported 118 new cases, followed by 115 in Ludhiana, 113 in Mohali, 102 in Amritsar and 96 in Bathinda, the bulletin said.

The state’s positivity rate stood at 2.47% as against 2.57% on Monday.

With 2,642 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured people reached 5,48,316, according to the bulletin.

There are 247 critical patients who are on ventilator support, and 3,094 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 97,62,160 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.