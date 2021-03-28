Punjab school education board changes 11 books for Classes 6-12

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has changed 11 textbooks in total for Classes 6-12 for the 2021-22 academic session that commences in April. Board officials say syllabus revision and changes in technology had necessitated this update in books.

The books that have been changed include textbooks of Science and Mathematics for Classes 6 and 7; computer science textbooks for Classes 6-8 and Classes 11-12. English book for Class 8 and Class 10 social studies book has also been changed, in all languages.

For science and maths books prescribed for Classes 6 and 7, the PSEB had been paying royalty for adaptation of books to the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT). Last year, the board decided to prepare own books, though the syllabus has not been changed.

The board has already prepared new books for Classes 6-7 and in continuation of the same, the Class-8 book has been prepared. Social science textbook for Classes 6-9 has been prepared under the National Curriculum Framework-2005 and this pattern continues in the Class 10 book as well.

A computer teacher requesting anonymity, said, “Class 11-12 books have been totally changed and emphasis more practical work. For other classes, a few topics have been introduced according to need. Students will cover topics which are job-oriented.”

PSEB chairman Yograj said, “We have changed textbooks as there was a need to update and revise these, according to the technology and the changing world. All books will be made available to students in the new session.” Sources claimed that the new textbook of Class 12 computer science and Class 7 Mathematics had reached board depots this week.