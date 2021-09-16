Home / Cities / Others / Punjabi University senate meets after five years
Punjabi University vicechancellor Arvind admitted to financial challenges, but said academic activities still continued. (HT Photo)
Punjabi University senate meets after five years

Patiala Punjabi University senate met after a gap of five years on Thursday, where the institution co-opted three eminent personalities including Swaraj Bir Singh, Arun Grover and SS Marwaha
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 11:55 PM IST

Patiala Punjabi University senate met after a gap of five years on Thursday, where the institution co-opted three eminent personalities including Swaraj Bir Singh, Arun Grover and SS Marwaha. Addressing the meeting, vice-chancellor Arvind said that despite financial difficulties, the varsity had never allowed its academic activities to slow down or suffer. “We continue to excel in both academics and sports,” he added.

