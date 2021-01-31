IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Purandar farmers start meeting politicos to explain opposition to new airport site
HT Image
HT Image
others

Purandar farmers start meeting politicos to explain opposition to new airport site

PUNE Despite an assurance given by Sanjay Jagtap, the MLA from Purandar, villagers opposing land acquisition for the new site selected for the proposed international airport there, have intensified the fight against the project
READ FULL STORY
By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:27 PM IST

PUNE Despite an assurance given by Sanjay Jagtap, the MLA from Purandar, villagers opposing land acquisition for the new site selected for the proposed international airport there, have intensified the fight against the project.

Representatives of seven villages have constituted an anti-airport coordination committee to continue planned and organised opposition against the international airport on their lands.

The members of the coordination committee have begun meeting various political leaders to gather support for their cause.

The land owners have also decided meet legal experts to explore the option of approaching the courts.

Representatives from the coordination committee on Friday met Supriya Sule, member of Parliament from Baramati constituency, to request the cancelling of the new proposed site for the airport.

When contacted, Sule said, she cannot comment at the moment.

Landowners from Rajouri, Naygaon, Pandeshwar, Rise, Pise, Rajuri, and Pimpri in Purandar taluka held a meeting on January 26 to discuss the strategy to oppose the airport project on their lands.

Jagtap had attended the meeting and had tried to reassure the villagers that no land will be acquired without the consent of the villagers.

“He said that we would see when the centre approves the new site. There is no talk of withdrawal of the proposal. We want to be ready for what comes next,” said Santosh Kolte, a resident of Rajouri village and a member of the coordination committee.

“In his speech Sanjay Jagtap mostly spoke about how the airport will be beneficial for the villages. He said the lands will not be taken without our consent, but we are not satisfied with what he said. So through the coordination committee we are meeting political leaders to make them aware of our cause and also legal experts to be prepared for the fight in court,” said Kiran Salunkhe, a resident of Pimpri.

Despite repeated attempts, the Maharashtra Airport Development Company and district administration did not respond to questions on the future of the project in light of the opposition from villagers to the newly proposed site.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC to set up pet clinic in city, but unwilling to disclose location

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:15 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is in the process to finalise the pet clinic project, but hesitant to reveal the location considering the past experiences when residents have opposed such projects
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Historic importance: Polish consul general restores plaque at Panchgani school where orphan girls studied during World War II

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:14 PM IST
PUNE Ludmila Jakutowicz from Poland is in her 90s and through social networks keeps in touch with her alma mater in Panchgani
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune city reports 10 Covid deaths on Sunday

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:14 PM IST
PUNE At least ten deaths due to Covid were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Sunday, while no deaths were reported in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune rural
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Two arrested for assaulting Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic cop

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:14 PM IST
PUNE The police have arrested two people for allegedly assaulting a traffic police official with an iron rod, at Talegaon-Chakan chowk, on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

No flights in or out of Lohegaon airport between April 26 and May 9; might affect vaccine dispatch

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:13 PM IST
PUNE No flights will operate in, or out, of Pune for 14 days between April 26 and May 9, due to work on the resurfacing of the runway at the Lohegaon airport
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Purandar farmers start meeting politicos to explain opposition to new airport site

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:27 PM IST
PUNE Despite an assurance given by Sanjay Jagtap, the MLA from Purandar, villagers opposing land acquisition for the new site selected for the proposed international airport there, have intensified the fight against the project
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune educational sector has a close eye on budget allocations

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:16 PM IST
PUNE The Union budget for the year 2021-22 will be announced on Monday, February 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

211.87 crore waived during property tax amnesty scheme; 1,370 crore tax collected

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:57 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has claimed to have made a record 1,370 crore in tax collection in 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

75-year-old duped of 2 lakh in KYC fraud

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:09 PM IST
PUNE A senior citizen from Kondhwa Khurd was duped of 2lakh by a caller who claimed to be a bank employee and asked for confidential credit card details
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Five remanded to police custody for murder of 30-year-old man

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:09 PM IST
PUNE A local court on Saturday remanded five people to Pune police custody for murder of a 30-year-old man
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Vaccine to be available for common people within five months: Tope

By Yogesh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:08 PM IST
PUNE The vaccination process for common people is likely to commence in the next four to five months amid administration preparing for phase two in which frontline staff will be given jabs from the first week of February
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

20.98% inoculation reported in Pune district

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:08 PM IST
PUNE Till January 24, Pune district reported 10
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC reports 11 Covid deaths in 24 hours

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:08 PM IST
PUNE The district on Saturday reported 455 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, according to the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dense fog seen at Madh on Saturday. (Pratik Chorge/HT)
Dense fog seen at Madh on Saturday. (Pratik Chorge/HT)
others

Day after Mumbai woke up to season’s coldest morning, mercury rises

By Priyanka Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:05 AM IST
The Colaba weather station, which is indicative of the temperature in south Mumbai, recorded a minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius, up from Friday’s 17.5 degree Celsius but 0.5 degrees Celsius below normal
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts said divorce petitions are being filed more by men than women and the core issues between spouses are the rising standards of expectations from each other, lack of time for the partner and lack of communication between the couple. (Pic for representation)
Experts said divorce petitions are being filed more by men than women and the core issues between spouses are the rising standards of expectations from each other, lack of time for the partner and lack of communication between the couple. (Pic for representation)
others

Mumbai reported an average of 22 divorce petitions daily

By Charul Shah
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:57 AM IST
Though there is no official data available, lawyers and marriage counsellors said the court grants decree of divorce in around 85℅ of petitions
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP