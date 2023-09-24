PWD releases 124.57 cr for railway overbridge & bridge construction

LUCKNOW To expedite the development of the infrastructure facilities in the state the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) has released ₹124.57 crore to speed up construction of three railway overbridges and seven long-distance bridges.

Public Works Department (Sourced)

The construction of the over bridges is being done under the Railway of India Development Fund (RIDF) scheme, at three places in the state. The department has allocated ₹44.86 crore for the construction of two under-construction bypass-ring roads and flyover projects.

The PWD has allocated ₹7.36 crore for the construction of a total of 22 new roads to enhance rural connectivity in various districts.

A state government spokesperson said, the funds for various projects have been released in two phases. Under the Railway of India Development Fund (RIDF), ₹124.57 crore has been released in the financial year 2023-24 to expedite the construction of 10 projects, including 3 railway overbridges and 7 long distance bridges. the department has released ₹98.15 and ₹26.42 crore in two phases, he said.

The bridges are being constructed in Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Fatehpur, Rae Bareli, Prayagraj, Mahoba, Jalaun and Basti districts, he said.

PWD has allocated ₹44.86 crore for the construction of 2.10 km bypass in Mahmudabad town in Sitapur. Construction of a flyover at Khajanchi intersection located on the Bargadwa-Kauwabad jail bypass road in Gorakhpur. The second installment of ₹100 crore has been released for the project.

To improve the road network in the rural areas ₹7.36 crore has been released for the construction of 22 new rural link roads in Muzaffarnagar, Shravasti, Banda, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Bijnor, Auraiya, Pilibhit, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr and Hapur districts.