Rahul Gandhi promises hike in health benefits for the poor in Chhattisgarh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stepped up his party’s poll reach in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Sunday by promising free treatment facility up to ₹10 lakh to the poor people under an existing health assistance scheme if his party comes to power in the state for the second time. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon on Sunday. (PTI)

Gandhi addressed two rallies – Rajanandgaon and Kawardha in the poll-bound state.

Gandhi in his address in Rajanadgaon promised that landless agricultural labourers (in rural areas) will be given ₹10,000 per year in place of the existing ₹7,000.

After Gandhi’s address, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote on his X handle, “ Our Guarantee: Under Dr. Khubchand Baghel Health Assistance Scheme, the poor will get free treatment facility up to ₹10 lakh in place of existing ₹5 lakh, while others will get up to ₹5 lakh in place of the existing ₹50,000 (if the Congress retains power in the state).”

Announcing the increase in the money for landless labourers, Gandhi said “During our interaction with farmers and labourers, they told us that ₹7,000 (the amount given under the Rajiv Gandhi Bhoomihin Kisan Nyay Yojna) is less. We ( chief minister Bhupesh Baghel) held a discussion in the car and decided that it would now be ₹10,000,” he said.

He reiterated that the Congress will start caste census the day the party comes in power in Chhattisgarh

The Congress works for the poor, labourers, farmers, backward classes, tribals and Dalits, while the BJP-led Centre works for billionaires like Adani, Gandhi claimed.

In Kawardh’s rally, referring to his discussions with chief minister Baghel, he said, “I told Baghel ji to think big. Chhattisgarh is known as paddy bowl and it should also become a hub of vegetables and other produce. I told Baghel ji the way he has spread a network of English medium schools, he should also spread a web of food processing units in every district.”

“As soon as our party comes to power at the Centre, we will open two-three international airports. Then your state will not only be a paddy bowl of India but of the entire world. You will be able to export your vegetables to America, Dubai and England.. therefore, I tell you to learn English too because it will be required when you will go to America. In future when your children will send their farm produce abroad, the English language will help them,” he added

Earlier on Sunday morning, Gandhi helped some cultivators at Kathiya village near Raipur in harvesting paddy and said the pro-farmer “model” of his party’s government in Chhattisgarh will be replicated across India.

Later, in a post on X, he said, “If farmers are happy then India is happy! Five best works of Congress government for the farmers in Chhattisgarh, which made them the happiest in India. MSP on paddy ₹2,640/quintal, Input subsidy of ₹23,000 crore to 26 lakh farmers, Loan worth ₹10,000 crore of 19 lakh farmers waived, electricity bill half, ₹7,000/year to 5 lakh agricultural labourers. A model that we will replicate across India.”

Commenting on Gandhi’s speech , BJP spokesperson , Sacchinand Upasane said, “ Congress has never fulfilled their promises and people of the state are well aware of this fact. There is an undercurrent in favour of the BJP and we are forming the government.”

