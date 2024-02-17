 Rahul’s yatra enters U.P. without Priyanka - Hindustan Times
Rahul's yatra enters U.P. without Priyanka

Rahul's yatra enters U.P. without Priyanka

Sudhir Kumar, Varanasi
Feb 17, 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh, criticizing the red carpet welcome to VVIPs at the Ram Lalla consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. The yatra aims to address injustice to the poor, farmers, laborers, and unemployed youths. Gandhi will stay overnight in Chandauli and offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on Saturday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh from Bihar on Friday, albeit without his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Chandauli was the yatra’s first stop in the state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives for the flag handover ceremony amid Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, at Ramgarh Village, in Buxar on Friday. (AICC)
“This yatra is being taken out against injustice , social injustice,” he said at at Saiyyadraja in Chandauli district of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

“Our fight is against the injustice happening to the poor, farmers, labourers and unemployed youths,” he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised what he described as the red carpet welcome to VVIPs at the Ram Lalla consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

“You all saw the consecration ceremony of Ram temple on TV. Did you see any poor at the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony? Did you see any labourer, did you see any farmer?... many rich people of India were present at the consecration ceremony of Ram temple. The red carpet was rolled out for them there, but no poor, farmers or labourers were seen there,” he said.

This is injustice, he added.

“This Nyaya Yatra is for opening mohabbat ki dukan in nafrat ka bazar and connecting people,” the Congress leader said.

He alleged that hatred was increasing due to injustice to the poor and Dalits.

“We don’t give long speeches on the yatra. We meet people, interact with them and listen to them so that we can know their problems and make efforts to address them,” he said.

He said since the Bharat Jodo Yatra taken out last year had done well, many people demanded another yatra.

He alleged that the media did not show the problems of farmers and the poor.

He further claimed the lands of farmers and poor are being snatched away and given to billionaires, adding that unemployment and rising inflation are two big issues.

Rahul Gandhi will stay overnight here and offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on Saturday morning.

