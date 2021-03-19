Raid on Samalkha Cong MLA’s properties: I-T dept claims tax evasion, benami properties of crores

On the second day of the searches being carried out at properties associated with Congress’ Samalkha MLA Dharam Singh Chhokkar, the income tax department claimed to have unearthed benami properties and tax evasion of several crores.

In a press release, I-T commissioner (media and technical policy) and official spokesperson of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, Surabhi Ahluwalia, without naming any person or company said search operations were conducted on a group engaged in the business of real estate, housing, hospitality and retail liquor trade in Haryana due to non-compliance to faceless scrutiny assessment notices.

“During the search, unexplained investment in jewellery of approximately ₹3 crore has been found. Four bank lockers of the group have also been found and put under restraint,” reads the statement. “There is not only misuse of the scheme but also tax evasion which is estimated to be not less than ₹36 crore. But during the search, evidence was found that the group has claimed bogus expenses on account of building material including cement, sand, and iron bars of around ₹100 crore, in the previous years, leading to huge evasion of taxes,” the statement further read.

Substantial evidence has also been found that the group has routed their unaccounted income of ₹70 crore in the form of bogus share capital and unsecured loan through a shell company which has been invested in the buyout of a real estate project from a popular builder in Gurugram area, reads the statement.

“The group is also regularly claiming huge bogus business promotion expenses in the previous years, and laundering the cash siphoned off as unaccounted investment in immovable properties. During the search, evidence has been found proving bogus booking of flats in the name of employees, relatives and unidentifiable persons in the affordable housing scheme project of the group,” reads the statement.

The company has allotted houses to employees of the group members, whose un-encashed cheques have been found on the premises. Flats have been further sold to the actual buyer at a premium of ₹6-10 lakh each and the premiums have been received in cash and not accounted for in the books. The premium in cash has been charged from other buyers as well, in this affordable housing scheme, it added.

The I-T officials claimed that notices under the Faceless Assessment Scheme sent to certain assesses were consistently not complied with.

During enquiries, it was found that the persons to whom the notices were issued were engaged in liquor business run by the group and it was found that such persons to whom liquor licences were issued were benamidars of the main group members and they have stated on oath that they have no knowledge of the business being run in their names.

“Evidence in the form of property documents and title deeds have been found regarding investment in benami properties in India as well as out of the country and the matter is being examined further. Besides, the group has incurred unaccounted expenditure for personal and office purposes in cash running into crores including expenditure for taking approvals for projects and lavish marriage expenses,” the statement added.