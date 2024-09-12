Rail Madad ensures swift milk delivery to passenger for infant aboard New Delhi-Jayanagar Swatantrata Senani Express

A timely intervention by Rail Madad ensured the delivery of milk to a woman passenger on board train number 12562, New Delhi-Jayanagar Swatantrata Senani Express on Friday. The woman, identified as Kiran, was traveling in coach S03 on berth 71 and requested assistance through the ‘Rail Madad’ platform to obtain milk for her infant. Commercial Control of Varanasi Division, Deepak Kumar Malla, with the woman and her infant (HT)

Upon receiving her request, officials from the Varanasi Division of North Eastern Railway (NER) acted swiftly. The message was relayed to the Commercial Control of Varanasi Division, Deepak Kumar Malla, as there was no pantry car available on the train. The milk-filled bottle was delivered to the passenger before the train reached Ballia station on Friday morning.

Ashok Kumar, public relations officer of Varanasi Division (NER), emphasised that the railway administration is committed to providing 24-hour assistance to passengers to ensure they face no inconvenience during their journey. The Rail Madad platform, along with helpline number 139, SMS, and web services, continues to resolve complaints in a timely and efficient manner across the Varanasi Division.